East Nashville congregation remains hopeful after losing place of worship in fire

While many churches hold special services to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one East Nashville congregation is banding together in hopes of finding a new place of worship.

A fire rekindled at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Dec. 12, torching the building and displacing several groups that met there. Agape Sabbath Fellowship used the church to worship every week. While firefighters are still looking into what caused that fire, the church leaders are focused on keeping their congregation hopeful.

Chain links now surround the East Nashville church, closing off a place known to be open and welcoming.

"It's kind of like grieving an old friend. We miss the place where we were. We were very comfortable there," said Gina Straughn, a church leader at Agape. "We have to adjust to being in different places."

Straughn's husband is the main pastor of the church, which has a diverse congregation. Some members are natives of Nashville, while others are from Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Trinidad. Agape has a small membership of 25 to 30 people that used space in the church to worship.

"We had our hymn books, offering tray things of that nature. We had a projector," Straughn said. "Several of the congregations in the area have opened up their doors for us to come and worship, but we haven't found a permanent place of worship yet."

Agape has small numbers, but a lot of faith as they look for a new location.

"It's been a challenge but they've been really great. God has been really gracious to bless us, and they continue to stay with us," Straughn said.

Though they lost physical items, Straughn said they are thankful for what they have, especially given the significance of MLK Day.

"As we reflect on the works and the life of MLK, we're thankful that he was able to pave the way for us to have religious liberties, freedom to be able to worship as other people would," Straughn said.

Agape Sabbath Fellowship has a prayer watch nightly, now via conference call, to reflect on the needs of the community and the church. Straughn said prayer is one thing they can do anytime and anywhere.

