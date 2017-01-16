Nashville painter honored after 55 years of service

Hazel King's artwork will be up for sale at a gala this Friday. (WSMV)

For more than 50 years, Hazel King led art classes at Centennial Park.

Metro Parks’ first fine art teacher, King showed the willing how to draw, paint, sculpt, take pictures and even dance with confidence.

King is 97 these days and finally relaxing.

An upcoming art show at Centennial Park will feature works created by King.

Channel 4 first profiled King in 1991. We interviewed her again 15 years later when she started teaching a dance.

Like she said all those years ago, King never treated any of this like it was just a hobby.

“You’re here to learn. Throw all that junk out of your mind and listen to what I have to say,” King told Channel 4.

The paintings will sell at Friday’s gala. It was King’s idea that they all deserve a home.

The event will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centennial Art Center Gallery. King said she plans to attend. Click here for more information.

