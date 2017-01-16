Nashville looks to curb youth violence

Two teens have been arrested in the shooting deaths of two other teens in Antioch over the weekend. (WSMV)

Two 16-year-olds remain in juvenile detention after admitting to killing two other teens in Antioch over the weekend.

Nashville has seen its share of youth on youth violence in recent years. City leaders have made a push to curb the killings, but it’s not an easy task.

In 2015 there were 75 criminal homicides in Nashville. Twenty of the victims were teens or younger.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at the campus of Trevecca Nazarene University, dozens of teens learned ways to make a positive impact on their community.

Among those was 15-year-old Remi McClendon, who said it’s upsetting to see violence among her fellow youth.

“It hurts my feelings that they don't have someone that's there to guide them and move them on the right path,” she said.

Community advocates believe a hands-on approach is the way to prevent children from becoming victims and from committing crimes.

2015 saw the highest number of youth deaths in Nashville in the last decade. Seventeen of those arrested for the killings were 19 years old or younger.

The numbers for 2016 haven't been released, but Metro police say the city has worked hard over the past year to reduce youth violence.

“Opportunities like this are great,” said counselor Layla Bonner.

She believes youth engagement is critical.

“The goal of the (teen) summit is to inspire and train youth. So the energy that it takes for young people to engage in violence can be the same energy that they can use for social engagement,” Bonner said.

Youth pastor Decarlos Robinson knows stopping youth violence won't happen overnight. However, he believes it can be done.

“There’s a lot of hurting families here in Nashville because of this,” Robinson said. “We need all hands on deck. We need more individuals to see this is a major issue in our communities, and that there are young people that are dying. The ones who are taking the lives and the ones that are losing their lives. It's tragedy on all ends."

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry outlined several goals to deal with the spike of youth violence, including efforts to connect thousands of young people to jobs or internships. Barry is also asking for help from the business sector to help make this plan a reality.

