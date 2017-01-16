Nashville makes changes to juvenile court system

Over the past two years, Nashville’s juvenile justice system has changed the way it treats minors who commit certain crimes.

Nashville Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway created youth courts in four Metro high schools. Students work as attorneys and jurors to hear real cases every week in low-level crimes like shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

“So they’re actually getting a sentence that is from a jury of their peers,” Calloway said. “And they come up with the best dispositions, and it’s more about restorative justice.”

Calloway said the idea was created to decrease youth violence by getting to the root of the problem instead of putting juveniles in jail.

