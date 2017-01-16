Nashville makes changes to juvenile court system - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville makes changes to juvenile court system

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Over the past two years, Nashville’s juvenile justice system has changed the way it treats minors who commit certain crimes.

Nashville Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway created youth courts in four Metro high schools. Students work as attorneys and jurors to hear real cases every week in low-level crimes like shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

“So they’re actually getting a sentence that is from a jury of their peers,” Calloway said. “And they come up with the best dispositions, and it’s more about restorative justice.”

Calloway said the idea was created to decrease youth violence by getting to the root of the problem instead of putting juveniles in jail.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.