Nashville Restaurant Week runs through Sunday - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville Restaurant Week runs through Sunday

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

It’s that time of year again.

Nashville Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday and will run through Sunday.

Over 60 locally owned restaurants are participating by offering deals and special menu items all week.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.