Woman cooking okra loses house to fire

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

Fire officials in Springfield say a woman who was frying okra on Sunday afternoon started a fire at her home on Wilson Store Road.

Our news partners at Smokey Barn News say the 85-year-old woman singed her hair as she escaped, but is OK otherwise.

Fire officials say the house and a car parked next to the home were destroyed. Find video and more information here.

