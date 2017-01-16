Yeast Nashville's Cat Head Biscuits

Cat Head Biscuits



Serves: 6

Ingredients

11⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

11⁄2 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces and softened

4 tablespoons vegetable shortening

11⁄4 cups buttermilk

Instructions

1. Place oven rack in middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a 9x13 pan.

2. In a large bowl, mix together all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. Scatter pieces of butter and shortening across top of flour mixture and use your fingers to rub the butter and shortening into the flour until it resembles coarse meal.

4. Stir in buttermilk until combined.

5. Spray a 1⁄2-cup measuring cup with cooking spray and scoop and drop 6 heaping mounds of dough into prepared pan.

6. Bake until golden brown on top, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before serving.