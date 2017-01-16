Scout's Pub's Lamb Burger - WSMV Channel 4

Scout's Pub's Lamb Burger

Posted: Updated:

Lamb Burger Patty
1 cup fresh mint, chopped
3 Tbl paprika
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup fresh oregano, chopped
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
5lbs ground lamb

Directions - Mix all ingredients completely, portion out 6oz patties


Tzatziki Sauce
2 cups Greek yogurt
1 large cucumber peeled, seeded, and minced
4 Tbl chopped dill
2 Tbl lemon juice
1 garlic clove minced
salt and pepper to taste


Directions - Mix all together completely and chill


Tapenade
1 jar queen size olives, depitted and drained
2 cups sun dried tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup capers
8 garlic cloves, minced
6 anchovy filets
4 Tbl chopped basil
4 Tbl chopped thyme leaves
4 Tbl chopped parsley leaves
2 Tbl chopped oregano leaves
1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions - Mix everything except the olive oil in a food processor, pulse until well chopped, then slowly add olive oil continuing to pulse

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.