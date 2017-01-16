Scout's Pub's Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger Patty

1 cup fresh mint, chopped

3 Tbl paprika

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup fresh oregano, chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

5lbs ground lamb

Directions - Mix all ingredients completely, portion out 6oz patties



Tzatziki Sauce

2 cups Greek yogurt

1 large cucumber peeled, seeded, and minced

4 Tbl chopped dill

2 Tbl lemon juice

1 garlic clove minced

salt and pepper to taste



Directions - Mix all together completely and chill



Tapenade

1 jar queen size olives, depitted and drained

2 cups sun dried tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup capers

8 garlic cloves, minced

6 anchovy filets

4 Tbl chopped basil

4 Tbl chopped thyme leaves

4 Tbl chopped parsley leaves

2 Tbl chopped oregano leaves

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions - Mix everything except the olive oil in a food processor, pulse until well chopped, then slowly add olive oil continuing to pulse