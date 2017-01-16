Scout's Pub's Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger Patty
1 cup fresh mint, chopped
3 Tbl paprika
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup fresh oregano, chopped
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
5lbs ground lamb
Directions - Mix all ingredients completely, portion out 6oz patties
Tzatziki Sauce
2 cups Greek yogurt
1 large cucumber peeled, seeded, and minced
4 Tbl chopped dill
2 Tbl lemon juice
1 garlic clove minced
salt and pepper to taste
Directions - Mix all together completely and chill
Tapenade
1 jar queen size olives, depitted and drained
2 cups sun dried tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup capers
8 garlic cloves, minced
6 anchovy filets
4 Tbl chopped basil
4 Tbl chopped thyme leaves
4 Tbl chopped parsley leaves
2 Tbl chopped oregano leaves
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions - Mix everything except the olive oil in a food processor, pulse until well chopped, then slowly add olive oil continuing to pulse