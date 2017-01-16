Chef's Market's Don't Cry for Me Empanada Salad

Don't Cry for Me Empanada Salad

Yields 4 entree salads

8 cups of chopped crisp romaine

20 oz of Corn and Avocado Salad (recipe below)

20 Meat Empanadas (recipe below)

2 cups Tortillas

On each plate place two cups crisp romaine. Add 5 oz of corn and avocado salad on each salad. Arrange five Argentine Empanadas on each, garnish with tortillas and service with 2 oz of Avocado Vinaigrette.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Argentine Meat Empanadas

Ingredients:

2 onions, chopped

1 pound lean ground beef

2 tsp Hungarian sweet paprika

¾ tsp hot paprika

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp ground cumin

1Tbs distilled white vinegar

¼ cup raisins

½ cups pitted green olives, chopped

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

Salt to taste

1 (17.5 ounce) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

Preparation:

In a sauté pan brown the ground beef add the chopped onions. Cook the onions until just before they begin to turn golden. Remove from the heat and stir in the sweet paprika, hot paprika, crushed red pepper flakes and salt to taste.

Strain the fat and place contents in a dish to cool; add salt to taste, cumin and vinegar. Mix well and place on a flat dish to cool and harden.

Cut puff pastry dough into 20 round shells. Place a spoonful of the meat mixture on each round; add some of the raisins, olives and hard-cooked egg. Avoid reaching the edges of the pastry with the filling because its oiliness will prevent good sealing. Slightly wet the edge of the pastry, fold in two and stick edges together. The shape should resemble that of a half-moon. You should have a 2/3 to 1/2 inch flat edge of pastry to work with. Seal by twisting edge, step by step, between thumb and index finger, making sure to add pressure before releasing the pinch and moving on to the next curl. Other sealing procedures like pinching without curling or using a fork to seal will not prevent juice leaks during baking, and empanadas must be juicy.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Place empanadas on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Be sure to prick each empanada with a fork near the curl to allow steam to escape during baking. Glaze with egg for shine and bake until golden, about 20 to 30 minutes.

Corn and Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups frozen corn, thawed

1 ½ cups packed fresh cilantro, chopped

1 pint grape tomatoes

½ cup chopped red onion

1 English cucumber, diced ½" cubes

2 limes, cut in half

Zest of 1 lime

2 ripe Hass avocados, seeded, peeled, and ½-inch diced

½ cup good-quality extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground pepper

Preparation:

Lay frozen corn on flat surface to thaw, and pat dry when thawing is complete.

Place corn in a large mixing bowl. Add grape tomatoes, onion, cucumbers and lightly toss.

In a small bowl, squeeze the juice from the limes, then whisk cilantro, olive oil, salt and pepper together in the juice. Gently sprinkle avocados over the corn mixture and pour vinaigrette directly on avocados. Add lime zest, and toss well.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Avocado Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 avocado, peeled, seed removed

1/2 cup olive oil

2/3 cup water

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 bunch of green onion, whites

1/2 tsp fresh garlic

1/4 tsp sea salt

Preparation:

Place all ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth.