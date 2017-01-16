1808 Grille's Ricotta Gnudi with Brown Butter

Ricotta Gnudi with Brown Butter

Gnudi

1 cup fresh ricotta cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan, plus more for finishing the pasta

½ cup blue gouda

2 eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup all purpose flour

4 cups semolina flour

· Combine the first 4 ingredients in a bowl and whisk vigorously to combine. The mixture should be light and airy when you're finished.

· Next, fold in the 1/2 cup of flour until it is combined with the ricotta mixture.

· Using floured hands, roll the ricotta mixture into balls and place in a bowl or dish that has 1/4 inch of the semolina sprinkled on the bottom. Arrange the balls so that they are not touching each other or the sides. Cover the gnudi completely with semolina and begin another layer. Refrigerate leave overnight.

· Remove from semolina and drop into boiling salted water. Cook 1 minute.

Brown butter

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

10-12 sage leaves