Famous Dave's Route 66 Truck Stop Chili

Route 66 Truck Stop Chili

3 pounds (80/20) coarse ground beef

2 teaspoons Famous Dave's Steak Seasoning

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons Maggi Seasoning

1 tablespoon basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 large jalapeno, finely chopped

2 (16-ounce) cans hot chili beans

1 (22-ounce) can tomato juice

1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can tomato puree

1 (10-ounce) can beef broth

3 tablespoons Famous Dave's Rich & Sassy® BBQ Sauce

2 tablespoons Kahlua

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Combine ground beef, steak seasoning, chili powder, black pepper, cumin, Maggi, basil and garlic powder in a stockpot and mix well. Cook until the ground beef begins to turn a crusty brown, stirring frequently. Add celery, onion, green pepper and jalapeno. Cook until the vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add undrained chili beans, tomato juice, undrained tomatoes, tomato puree, beef broth, BBQ sauce, Kahlua and Worcestershire sauce and mix well. Simmer until the desired consistency, stirring occasionally. Ladle into chili bowls. Serve with shredded Cheddar cheese, minced onion, corn bread and/or crackers.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings