Baked in Nashville's French Macarons

French Macarons
Confectioners Sugar 1 3/4 cups
Almond Flour 1 cup
Egg whites, rm temp 3
Cream of Tartar 1/4 tsp
Salt pinch
Sugar 1/4 cup
Food coloring if desired
Directions:
-Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.
-Line 3 baking sheets with silicone mats.
-Measure the confectioners' sugar and almond flour together and sift.
-Beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt with a mixer on medium speed until frothy. Increase the speed to medium high; gradually add the sugar and beat until stiff and shiny (do not over beat).
-Add desired food coloring to meringue.
-In small amounts, carefully fold the meringue into the almond flour mixture. Fold until the batter is smooth and falls off the spatula in a thin flat ribbon. Be careful not to over mix.
-Transfer the batter to a pastry bag fitted with a 1/4-inch round tip.
-Pipe 1 1/4-inch circles approximately 3/4-inch apart.
-Firmly tap the baking sheets against the counter to release any air bubbles.
-Let the cookies sit at room temperature until the tops are no longer sticky to the touch, approximately 15 minutes.
-Bake the first batch until the cookies are shiny and rise to form a "foot," about 15-20 minutes.
-Let cool.
-Match two cookies to same size.
-Fill pastry bag that is fitted with a 1/2-inch round tip with buttercream (or desired filling).
-Pipe buttercream on one of the pre-matched cookies.
-Sandwich together.
Bourbon Vanilla Buttercream
Butter, soft 1 stick
Confectioners sugar 2 cups
Cream 2-3 TBLS
Bourbon Vanilla Extract 1 TBL
-Paddle butter on mixer until smooth.
-Add confectioners sugar and mix until smooth.
-Add cream and bourbon vanilla.