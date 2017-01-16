Baked in Nashville's French Macarons

French Macarons



Confectioners Sugar 1 3/4 cups

Almond Flour 1 cup

Egg whites, rm temp 3

Cream of Tartar 1/4 tsp

Salt pinch

Sugar 1/4 cup

Food coloring if desired

Directions:

-Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.

-Line 3 baking sheets with silicone mats.

-Measure the confectioners' sugar and almond flour together and sift.

-Beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt with a mixer on medium speed until frothy. Increase the speed to medium high; gradually add the sugar and beat until stiff and shiny (do not over beat).

-Add desired food coloring to meringue.

-In small amounts, carefully fold the meringue into the almond flour mixture. Fold until the batter is smooth and falls off the spatula in a thin flat ribbon. Be careful not to over mix.

-Transfer the batter to a pastry bag fitted with a 1/4-inch round tip.

-Pipe 1 1/4-inch circles approximately 3/4-inch apart.

-Firmly tap the baking sheets against the counter to release any air bubbles.

-Let the cookies sit at room temperature until the tops are no longer sticky to the touch, approximately 15 minutes.

-Bake the first batch until the cookies are shiny and rise to form a "foot," about 15-20 minutes.

-Let cool.

-Match two cookies to same size.

-Fill pastry bag that is fitted with a 1/2-inch round tip with buttercream (or desired filling).

-Pipe buttercream on one of the pre-matched cookies.

-Sandwich together.

Bourbon Vanilla Buttercream

Butter, soft 1 stick

Confectioners sugar 2 cups

Cream 2-3 TBLS

Bourbon Vanilla Extract 1 TBL

-Paddle butter on mixer until smooth.

-Add confectioners sugar and mix until smooth.

-Add cream and bourbon vanilla.