Former ambassador shares concerns, optimism for US

The 16th Annual MLK Day Fellowship Breakfast was held at the Music City Convention Center on Monday morning.

This year's keynote speaker was former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young, a man who marched along with Martin Luther King Jr. himself.

"Yeah, the dogs were there, and the fire hoses were there, and I was right along with them, but I wasn't supposed to get wet, and I wasn't supposed to get bit, and I wasn't supposed to go to jail, so I just stood behind a tree," Young told the crowd.

Young talked a lot about the future.

"This is an opportunity for us to recreate what Dr. King called the beloved community. Now, believe it or not, I include our president-elect in that beloved community," Young said.

On the eve of the inauguration of a new administration, Young spoke about his concerns.

"I don't think you get anywhere by bullying people. You can't bully people when they've got atomic weapons," Young said.

The ambassador also spoke about his optimism for the country.

"The fact that the secretary of state is an engineer who grew up on oil rigs, and so he has been to places like Angola and Nigeria and Kazakhstan," Young said.

But, most of all, Young spoke about the dream.

"Feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, healing the sick and setting at liberty those who are oppressed," Young said. "That's what Martin Luther King's birthday was about, that's what his life was about, that's what this holiday is about, and thank God for you in Nashville for keeping those dreams alive."

Young's legacy continues in his daughter, Andrea Young. She became the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia at the beginning of the year.

