Knoxville couple's maternity photo creates optical illusion

(Photo used with permission from Nicki Kaylor Photography)

(Photo used with permission from Nicki Kaylor Photography)

A Knoxville couple's maternity photo shoot featuring an optical illusion is going viral.

East Tennessee photographer Nicki Kaylor shared photos from her session with Brittney and Malcolm Fontenot on her Facebook page.

The optical illusion is causing some confusion because at first glance it looks like Malcolm is the one who is pregnant.

The couple's first baby is due in March.

Click here to visit Nicki Kaylor Photography on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.