Fog hampering Monday morning commute in Middle TN

The National Weather Service advisory does not expire until 9 a.m. (WSMV)

A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Midstate. (WSMV)

A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Middle Tennessee until 9 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says visibility is at or below half of a mile, which will cause hazards for travel.

Drivers are advised to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.

As winds pick up from the south, the fog will dissipate, and temperatures will warm up to around 70 degrees Monday.

