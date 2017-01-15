TBI investigating after 2 killed, 1 injured in Cannon County

The TBI is investigating after two people were killed in Bradyville on Saturday.

Officers were called to Choctaw Drive, which is where they found David Wooten, 42, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Elizabeth Clement, 19, and Laura Jastre, 28, were injured in the incident. It's unclear how the women were injured.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Clement died Sunday night from her injuries, while Jastre remains in the hospital.

A fourth individual found the victims and then notified authorities.

The TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

