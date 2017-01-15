Intoxicated man arrested for trying to break into house - WSMV Channel 4

Intoxicated Clarksville man arrested for trying to break into house he thought was his

(WSMV) (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Clarksville man was arrested early Sunday morning after one responsible decision led to some very irresponsible ones.

Sean Clifford Turner reportedly gave his car keys to a friend and called an Uber ride home after drinking too heavily in Nashville.

Unfortunately, Turner had the driver drop him off a few houses short of his.

Turner repeatedly attempted to get into the wrong house on Grassmire Drive around 5:25 a.m. He eventually went to the back of the house and started kicking the back door.

Turner quickly found himself held at gunpoint by the house’s resident.

The resident held Turner on the back deck until police arrived. Turner was charged with public intoxication and transported to jail without further incident.

