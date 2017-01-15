Clarksville woman drives off curve, crashes into house while under the influence

A Clarksville woman is charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after crashing her car with her child in the vehicle.

According to Clarksville Police, Michelle Holmes Gee was driving on Meredith Way at 1:12 a.m. Sunday when she failed to turn on a curve.

Gee struck two parked vehicles before crashing her car into a house.

Gee was charged with driving under the influence and no proof of insurance. She was also charged with reckless endangerment for having a seven-year-old child in the vehicle.

