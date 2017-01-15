Clarksville woman drives off curve, crashes into house - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville woman drives off curve, crashes into house while under the influence

Posted: Updated:
The house where a Clarksville woman crashed her car. (Source: Clarksville Police Department) The house where a Clarksville woman crashed her car. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
The house where a Clarksville woman crashed her car. (Source: Clarksville Police Department) The house where a Clarksville woman crashed her car. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
The house where a Clarksville woman crashed her car. (Source: Clarksville Police Department) The house where a Clarksville woman crashed her car. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Clarksville woman is charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after crashing her car with her child in the vehicle.

According to Clarksville Police, Michelle Holmes Gee was driving on Meredith Way at 1:12 a.m. Sunday when she failed to turn on a curve.

Gee struck two parked vehicles before crashing her car into a house.

Gee was charged with driving under the influence and no proof of insurance. She was also charged with reckless endangerment for having a seven-year-old child in the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.