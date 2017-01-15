Two shots fired incidents within 15 minutes in Clarksville overnight

One of the vehicles damaged in the shooting. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville Police are investigating two separate shots fired incidents Saturday night that left five vehicles and a house with damage.

Police were called to the Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Road at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, where they found five vehicles with bullet damage.

Witnesses reported a slim black or Hispanic male, dressed in black, running from the scene.

About 10 minutes later, more shots were reported on Carrie Drive near Tiny Town Road. A witness said about five shots were fired from a small, dark colored sedan.

Three bullets struck a house, but no one was injured. The residents did not know who fired the shots.

Police have not said if the incidents are connected.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.