Drugs, alcohol lead to shooting at Trigg County state park

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Lake Barkley State Resort Park early Sunday morning after drugs, alcohol and guns led to a man getting shot in the leg.

According to Facebook post by the TCSO, two men were arrested.

The first suspect was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, with additional charges pending.

The second was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, with additional charges pending.

The TCSO was assisted by the Cadiz Police Department, Park Rangers and Kentucky State Police.

