Army soldier arrested for punching officer downtown

An Army soldier was arrested Saturday for punching a police officer and assaulting another man in downtown Nashville.

Alexander Leo Dickhausen, 23, was seen at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and Broadway kicking another man in the face after he was already on the ground. The victim was not moving and was unresponsive.

An officer approached Dickhausen and told him to stop. The officer then grabbed Dickhausen to intervene, after which Dickhausen punched the officer in the face.

Dickhausen took off running toward 1st Avenue South and Broadway. He stopped in an alley and continued to refuse verbal commands to stop.

The officer then used his pepper spray on Dickhausen and took him into custody.

Dickhausen was heavily intoxicated and was unable to recall the incident.

