Man shot at Shell station on Charlotte Pike

Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting at the Shell gas station on Charlotte Pike Saturday night.

A 19-year-old man was standing at the edge of the Shell station at 6931 Charlotte Pk. just before 11 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspects, two men described as either white or Hispanic, left the scene in a gray, four-door Toyota car missing its front hubcap.

Police believe the incident to be drug-related.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.