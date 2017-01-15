Suspect caught, another on the run in Percy Priest attempted carjacking

Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second in an attempted carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the Percy Priest area.

Metro Police say the victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot outside the Food Lion shopping center on Bell Road when two suspects entered his vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint.

An officer was nearby and was brought over after a witness saw the robbery taking place.

As the officer approached, both suspects fled on foot. The officer chased after them and caught one of the suspects.

A K9 unit ran a track for the other suspect but was unable to find him. Police are still searching for him.

Neither suspect has been identified.

