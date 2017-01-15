Crossville man charged in home shooting death

A Crossville man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman in his home early Saturday morning.

Michael Dale, 26, got in an altercation with another man inside his home on the 1000 block of Old Mail Road in Crossville. During the fight, Dale fired a shotgun inside the house.

Projectiles from the gunshot went through an interior wall, hitting and killing 21-year-old Kelsey Nicole Brady in the next room.

Dale is charged with aggravated assault resulting in death, reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

As of yesterday, Dale was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on $200,000 bond.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crossville Police Department.

