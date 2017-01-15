Teen suspects identified in fatal Antioch shooting

Homicide investigators have identified the two teens who admitted to the killings that happened in Antioch on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony D. Sinor Jr, 16, and Mitchell Mann, 16, are charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the shooting that happened on the 700 block of Piccadilly Row.

The victims have been identified as Eduardo Trejo, 16, and Jonathan Martinez, 15.

Police say Sinor may have conspired with Mann to lure Trejo to the home. Sinor suspected Trejo of recently burglarizing the home.

When Trejo showed up with Martinez, both were fatally shot on the back deck of Sinor’s home.

Sinor then called 911 at 4:30 p.m. saying the shooting happened during a robbery. When police arrived at the home, an automatic pistol was recovered and Mitchell had fled the scene.

Sinor later admitted there was no attempted robbery that afternoon.

Mann later turned himself in Saturday night, and both teens are being held in juvenile detention.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.