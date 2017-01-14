Teen shoots and kills 2 others in Antioch

Metro police are responding to the scene of the crash. (WSMV)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Homicide investigators are on scene of a shooting on the 700 block of Piccadilly Row in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police said a 16-year-old called 9-1-1 and admitted to shooting and killing two other teenagers.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

One victim has been identified as a 16-year-old. The other has not been identified.

We are told the 16-year-old who called 9-1-1 is being interviewed by police at the South Precinct. Police say another juvenile is being interviewed as well.

