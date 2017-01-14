Single-vehicle crash on I-840 deemed fatal - WSMV Channel 4

Single-vehicle crash on I-840 deemed fatal

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County has been classified as fatal.

The crash was reported Saturday afternoon at the intersection of I-840 and U.S. Route 41A near Triune.

Tennessee Highway Patrol later determined the crash was fatal.

THP has not said at this time how many people were involved in the crash.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

