Single-vehicle crash on I-840 deemed fatal

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County has been classified as fatal.

The crash was reported Saturday afternoon at the intersection of I-840 and U.S. Route 41A near Triune.

Tennessee Highway Patrol later determined the crash was fatal.

Traffic Alert 840 EB @ 42 MM we are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash. Expect delays. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 14, 2017

THP has not said at this time how many people were involved in the crash.

