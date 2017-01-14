Car club helps man with bucket list wishes

The building that used to house Fat Bottom Brewery caught fire early Thursday morning in East Nashville.More >>
The building that used to house Fat Bottom Brewery caught fire early Thursday morning in East Nashville.More >>
From Thursday through Sunday, golf fans can get a preview of what they have to offer at Topgolf Crush, which is being held at Nissan Stadium.More >>
From Thursday through Sunday, golf fans can get a preview of what they have to offer at Topgolf Crush, which is being held at Nissan Stadium.More >>
"Nashville" star Charles Esten is the first independent country artist to release an original single each week for a year.More >>
"Nashville" star Charles Esten is the first independent country artist to release an original single each week for a year.More >>
Officials say a man who served as a county chairman for the Kentucky Republican Party has resigned after he was arrested in Tennessee on accusations he exposed himself in a restroom.More >>
Officials say a man who served as a county chairman for the Kentucky Republican Party has resigned after he was arrested in Tennessee on accusations he exposed himself in a restroom.More >>
A foundation will commemorate a former Tennessee slave who contributed to the history of Jack Daniel whiskey with a new museum, memorial park, book and college scholarships for his descendants.More >>
A foundation will commemorate a former Tennessee slave who contributed to the history of Jack Daniel whiskey with a new museum, memorial park, book and college scholarships for his descendants.More >>
Health officials say the number of people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland has risen to nine.More >>
Health officials say the number of people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland has risen to nine.More >>
A Hendersonville father who is accused of killing his daughter could learn his fate on Thursday.More >>
A Hendersonville father who is accused of killing his daughter could learn his fate on Thursday.More >>
The wreck happened near the intersection of Craighead Street and Oceanside Drive just before midnight Thursday.More >>
The wreck happened near the intersection of Craighead Street and Oceanside Drive just before midnight Thursday.More >>
Police say two people were shot in the leg in Lebanon on Wednesday night.More >>
Police say two people were shot in the leg in Lebanon on Wednesday night.More >>
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >>
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >>
Twenty-four people in 16 states were infected with a strain of Salmonella from March through June in an outbreak linked to microbiology laboratories, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.More >>
Twenty-four people in 16 states were infected with a strain of Salmonella from March through June in an outbreak linked to microbiology laboratories, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.More >>
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >>
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >>
A south Alabama man didn't even leave home to bag an 820-pound hog.More >>
A south Alabama man didn't even leave home to bag an 820-pound hog.More >>
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >>
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >>
Madonna was granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday to halt the sale of a love letter that Tupac Shakur sent her from jail.More >>
Madonna was granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday to halt the sale of a love letter that Tupac Shakur sent her from jail.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >>
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >>
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>