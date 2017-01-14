Car club helps man with bucket list wishes

A group of folks, who share a love for cars are helping a friend live out his dying wishes.

38-year-old Richey Morton is facing his second battle with brain cancer. He's no longer receiving treatment, after he was given six months to live.

Now, Morton is wanting to live each day to the fullest - and enjoy the ride.

Among the wishes to check off, a ride in a Shelby Cobra GT 500.

“The freedom, the experience, the sound. No other car can you get that,” said Morton.

When word spread on social media about Morton's wishes, the Murfreesboro Mustang Club came to help. It didn't take long to find someone with the car willing to make Morton’s dream a reality.

Morton's wife, Candye says the outpouring of support, is overwhelming.

“It’s humbling,” she said. “It's humbling to see how many people love us, and who don't even know us. I feel like we have a bigger support system now, and we have a reason to keep fighting cancer now.“

Donations were taken from each car that participated in the show to help the family.

There's also a GoFundMe page set up, to help with expenses.