Tennessee presence at upcoming inauguration

We're less than a week away from the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th President.

We know massive security precautions are already under way for inauguration day. Tennessee law enforcement will be part of protecting the President to be.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is sending state troopers to Washington D.C.

This was at the request of the Metropolitan D.C. police department. 44 troopers will be making the trip.

This is THP’s third presidential inauguration. THP assisted with security detail for President Obama's first and second inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.

No Tennessee tax dollars are being used, and the state was reimbursed for the previous inaugurations by the D.C. metro police.

Lieutenant Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol explains, "Each year has been different, for the highway patrol as far as where our assignments were. The actual assignments that we're going to be doing this time, we'll find out that once we get there. And, we're actually briefed from the Secret Service and the U.S. Marshals Office, which that's whose authority were going to fall under.”

THP won't be the only Tennessee presence at Trump's inauguration.

The Pride of the Southland Marching Band for the University of Tennessee will perform at the inauguration parade. The Pride will be part of 80,000 parade participants, representing 40 different organizations

The inauguration is Friday, January 20.