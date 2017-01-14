Woman involved in multiple accidents found with boxed wine, liquor bottles in car

A woman is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after drinking boxed wine and ramming her car into another vehicle.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard Friday. The other vehicle involved gave a description of the vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima.

The Altima headed toward Nashville on Hwy 100 with its hood folded up over the windshield and the driver, 41-year-old Michelle Leigh Bixler, hanging her head out the window to see around the windshield.

Shortly after, police were called to the intersection of Harding Pike and Harding Place, where Bixler was actively ramming her Altima into the caller’s SUV in an attempt to flee the scene while drinking out of a box of wine.

Two adults and a young child were inside the SUV at the time.

Officers arrived and took Bixler into custody. She smelled strongly of alcohol and was very confused. She later stated she didn’t remember what happened, and that she had no idea where she was. She also denied having been drinking or being on any medication.

Police found a box of Franzia wine open and the spout pulled out in Bixler’s car. The bag inside the box holding the wine was “significantly less than full,” the affidavit said. There were also two empty airplane bottles of liquor found in her driver door.

Bixler agreed to perform standard field sobriety tasks but was physically unable to do so, and she could not stand without assistance.

Bixler then gave her consent for a blood analysis for alcohol or drugs.

While waiting for her paperwork and for her blood to be drawn at the hospital, Bixler fell asleep, swaying back and forth making grunting noises. At one point, she fell over and onto the nurses’ tray.

Bixler faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and having an open container.

