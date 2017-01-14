Four trucks stolen from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon

Images of the trucks stolen from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Images of the trucks stolen from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Images of the trucks stolen from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Images of the trucks stolen from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Lebanon Police are searching for those responsible for stealing four pickup trucks from Wilson County Motors early Saturday morning.

An unknown person or persons forced entry into the lot on South Hartmann Drive around 3:45 a.m. and drove away with the vehicles.

The trucks are a red 2017 GMC Sierra Denali, a metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 1500, a black 2017 GMC 3500 Denali and a black 2017 GMC Sierra Z71.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Tim Murray at 615-453-4404. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.