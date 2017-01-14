Pedestrian hit while crossing Commerce Street downtown

The scene downtown where a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing Commerce Street. (Source: WSMV)

A pedestrian sustained minor injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing Commerce Street, just north of 4th Avenue Friday night.

According to Metro Police, the pedestrian was in a crosswalk, but witnesses say the “don’t walk” signal may have been activated at the time of the accident. The accident occurred at 11:45 p.m.

The driver was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance but is not facing other charges at this time.

