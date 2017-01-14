Hundreds line up to audition for 'The Voice'

Crowds line up outside the Music City Center to audition for 'The Voice.' (Source: WSMV)

Auditions for NBC’s “The Voice” reality competition are underway at the Music City Center, and people lined up around the building to showcase their talents.

Nashville has always been a popular stop for producers looking for talent on the show, and today, hundreds if not thousands are showing what they have to offer.

The lines started building early Saturday morning at the MCC. People waited hours for the chance to audition.

The new season of “The Voice” begins in February, with Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton returning as coaches.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.