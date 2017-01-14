Masked robber caught minutes after holding up bank

Surveillance footage of US Bank robber on Fessler Lane (Source Metro Nashville Police)

A bank robber was caught yesterday just minutes after holding up a US Bank on Fesslers Lane.

The gunman, identified as 29-year-old Frederick G. Turner, held up a US Bank at 747 Fesslers Ln. while wearing a disguise on his face.

Turner entered the bank at 5:30 p.m. Friday demanding money from the tellers.

Tuner fled the scene and was spotted in a parking lot of a business on Antioch Pike. He was taken into custody is expected to be charged by the FBI in U.S. District Court.

He is also under investigation for the December 30th robbery of Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike.

