Person shot, has car stolen by masked suspect in North Nashville

One person is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a suspect in a ski mask shot the victim several times in the legs and stole the victim’s car.

The victim was confronted by a tall, thin suspect in a ski mask at 2:40 a.m. Saturday and robbed at gunpoint. The incident happened at 1610 16th Ave N.

The suspect then shot the victim and then stole the victim’s car, a brown Kia Soul.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

