Man stabbed outside rooms at Lee Motel

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was stabbed outside a room at the Lee Motel on Murfreesboro Pike early Saturday morning.

The victim approached the night clerk around 3:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was standing on the sidewalk outside one of the rooms of the motel when a woman stabbed him.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life threatening stab wound to the stomach.

The suspect is an unknown white woman with brown hair.

Police are investigating the incident.

