Man shot at Prince's restaurant on Ewing Drive - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot at Prince's restaurant on Ewing Drive

Prince's Hot Chicken on Ewing Drive. (Source: WSMV) Prince's Hot Chicken on Ewing Drive. (Source: WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot just after 2 a.m. at Prince’s Hot Chicken on Ewing Drive in Nashville.

The victim said he was in the parking lot waiting for his order at the restaurant when he bumped into another man, who then opened fire and shot him in each leg.

The suspect has not been identified, and there were no other witnesses at the scene.

East Nashville detectives are investigating the incident. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

