4WARN Weather: Dreary fog to blanket the weekend

The unsettled, gray weather of the last several days will linger through this weekend. Expect clouds, drizzle, mist, and periodic showers today, with the coolest weather along the Tennessee-Kentucky line.

Highs there will be around 50. Through the Interstate 40 corridor, high temperatures will be closer to 60. Meanwhile, far southern Middle Tennessee will have late afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s.

This evening, dense fog will redevelop and remain until mid-morning on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will mostly be cloudy also, but with very few showers.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Day, we’ll finally get to see some sunshine.

