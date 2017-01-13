Milk producers accused of killing 500K cows in price-fixing scam

Tennessee is one of 15 states eligible in the lawsuit settlement. (WSMV)

Milk drinkers in 15 states including Tennessee are eligible to get money back if they’ve purchased milk in the last 14 years.

It’s part of a lawsuit accusing dairy producers of price-fixing, but there's more to the story some may not have heard.

The lawsuit, filed by animal advocate group Compassion over killing, accuses milk producers of creating the low supply on purpose by sending 500,000 cows to the slaughterhouse early.

Melanie Cochran, co-owner of vegetarian restaurant The Wild Cow, said it’s situations like those than inspired her to open her business.

“It’s definitely not in the best interest of the people, and as far as animal cruelty, there is no excuse for slaughtering cows for no reason,” Cochran said.

The limited supply of raw milk drove up prices of yogurt, cheese and other dairy products.

“It just comes down to greed as usual, and it's not that surprising to me, but it is disturbing,” Cochran said.

Instead of taking the case to court, milk producers settled for $52 million. That money will go towards paying consumers back for the overpriced dairy products they purchased.

“I think this is going to be a good eye opener for people to realize, and hopefully the governor in Tennessee will be more aware of this,” said Celina Batlle, president of SPCA Tennessee.

Animal advocates hope the settlement will serve as a lesson

“I do hope this is something that makes people a little bit more aware of making sure they know where their food comes from and supporting industries they agree with,” Cochran said.

Channel 4 reached out to Cooperatives Working Together for their side of the story, but did not hear back by deadline Friday night.

Meanwhile, if you’re one of the millions who bought milk over the years, click here to fill out a form for a chance to get some money back.

Click here to read the National Milk Producers Federation's statement concerning the settlement.

