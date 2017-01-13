Tennessee lawmakers look ahead to Trump administration

It will soon be one president’s farewell and the beginning of a new administration, but how will this affect people in Tennessee?

"Well we are already seeing signs of just how troubling and dangerous a (Donald) Trump presidency is going to be," said Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

Democrats across Tennessee are preparing for an administration they say is disturbing.

"We are already seeing negative effects on that sort of macro level," Mancini said.

Some Republicans at the state level said they have waited patiently for what is to come these next four years.

"I do hope that it is one of the first times in a long time that we can actually look to Washington for some type of leadership in the state of Tennessee," said state Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden.

Holt told Channel 4 the biggest change he expects to see is more power for states.

"In my opinion it's like the dog has finally caught the car. We have asked for years as Republicans, as small government-minded individuals for the government power to be limited," Holt said.

“It is not a valid argument when you are talking about people's civil rights and human rights," Mancini said.

Some lawmakers now believe that conservative bills that haven’t gained much traction in the past now have a better chance.

"I'm going to assume that the chances are relatively good this year," Holt said.

Those bills include lifting the ban on gun silencers, constitutional carry, and House Bill 33, which wouldn’t allow gay couples to use terms like husband and wife on a marriage license.

"Republicans have been in the super majority for a while now and these bills are usually put forward by the most extreme members of the Republican Party and they have not been passed yet, so the Trump administration probably won't have any impact on that," Mancini said.

Whatever the impact, Republican and Democratic leaders are anticipating what is to come.

Trump's inauguration as the United State's 45th president will take place next Friday.

