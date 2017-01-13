Gov. Haslam among several Tennesseans set to attend inauguration - WSMV Channel 4

Gov. Haslam among several Tennesseans set to attend inauguration

Donald Trump visited West Tennessee in February 2016. (WSMV file photo) Donald Trump visited West Tennessee in February 2016. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Gov. Bill Haslam did not support Donald Trump during the Republican primaries, but this week he confirmed he will be in Washington D.C. for Trump’s inauguration.

"I think all of us owe it to him to do everything we can to help him be as successful as he can, and I’ll be one of the people to help him do it," Haslam said.

Kristi Jernigan will be attending with her husband and son. She received tickets from Sen. Lamar Alexander.

"It's about the process. It’s about the historic nature. It’s about being proud to be an American," Jernigan said.

Jernigan said she plans to post pictures and videos while there. Click here to follow along on Facebook.  

