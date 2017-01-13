Rutherford County sheriff's major fired

A member of suspended Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's inner circle has been fired.

Major Derrell Cagle was terminated on Thursday, the morning before a new interim sheriff was selected by county commissioners.

The newly-appointed sheriff, Mike Fitzhugh, did not fire Cagle; he was terminated by Deputy Chief Keith Lowery. Fitzhugh cannot take any official actions as sheriff until he is bonded, which is expected to happen after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

In a letter of termination, Deputy Chief Lowery cites "persistent deficiencies in management" and "failure to follow the appropriate procedures of reported incidents," as well as the decertification of the Rutherford County Detention Center as reasons for Cagle's dismissal.

Internal emails obtained by Channel 4 indicate that while Cagle was employed at the jail, he helped Joe Russell, the former chief administrative deputy, distribute electronic cigarettes to inmates.

According to federal prosecutors, Russell, Arnold, and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer all had financial interests in the company, called JailCigs.

