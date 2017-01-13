Former treasurer accused of stealing from fire department

The TBI has arrested an Ashland City man accused of stealing from the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department.

Jon Pace was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of theft over $1,000. He was booked at the Cheatham County Jail on $20,000 bond.

The TBI said agents began investigating Pace in May 2015 after a theft complaint. He was working as treasurer for the fire department at the time.

Investigators said between January 2013 and June 2015, Pace fraudulently used the department’s debit card to steal more than $6,500.

The theft was discovered as the Pleasant View Fire Department prepared to take over the duties of the Henrietta department.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.