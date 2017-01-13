Nashville school gets first library

Some Metro students and teachers started their day Friday with their own public library, something they’ve never had before.

For years, Harris-Hillman School has had to use part of the cafeteria as its library. The school now has a new 3,000 square foot library.

A partnership between Nashville Public Library and Metro Nashville Public Schools helped make it happen.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us to grow and provide an even better education than we already are and to give our kids the experience and materials all other school students have,” said librarian Stephanie Rausch.

Harris-Hillman serves pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students with both physical and mental disabilities and challenges.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.