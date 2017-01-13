Clarksville's Rivers and Spires Festival coming to an end

It has been going on long enough to where some in Clarksville see spring as time for downtown's Rivers and Spires Festival.

Organizers say the event brought nearly 50,000 downtown last year, but its success is part of the reason why it's coming to an end.

"I'm going to be sad to see it go, honestly," said Clarksville resident Royal Arrington. "That's lot of memories. A lot of friends perform there, have sung there. It's just like a tradition for Clarksville."

The reason why the festival means so much to so many dates back years. In the middle of the night in January 1999, tornadoes leveled buildings, ripped down power lines and led to fires. It wasn't until the next morning many could see the extent of the damage to the county courthouse, lawyers' offices and the Leaf Chronicle building. In 2002, three years after the destruction, came Rivers and Spires.

"It was a way to get people downtown to show, we are rebuilt," said Theresa Harrington, executive director for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Harrington said the festival started small with only one stage. She said only 1,500 came to the second year, but it's grown into something far different with five stages and nearly 50,000 last year.

"We did it to get people back downtown," Harrington said. "We did it. People are back. We're in business in downtown Clarksville. It's kind of run its course. Safety is a big issue, and we meet with those folks every year, and they tell us it's going to be hard to get through it if the crowds are going to be so big. Security and emergency management can only get so far with that many people around."

Harrington said the potential of rainy days is also at issue.

"It's a lot of hard work for three days that could be completely rained out in the blink of an eye," she said. "If you don't have a sunshiny day, you can lose your shirt real quick. You're talking about 800 plus volunteers. You're talking about all the people who work months and months before that. It gets to a point you just can't do it anymore."

Still, downtown's gearing up for the upcoming 15th Rivers and Spires festival, one final year.

"When I heard I was like, 'the last one is going to be pretty packed,'" Arrington laughed.

Harrington said options are being considered for other events in Clarksville. The final Rivers and Spires will be held April 20-22. Montgomery Gentry is booked to perform that Saturday night.

