Police: Online business owner never delivered $120K worth of products

The owner of an online company is accused of collecting orders worth more than $100,000 and never delivering any of the products.

Timothy Evans, 50, was arrested on Friday. He faces 14 counts of theft over $1,000 and four counts of theft over $10,000.

Hendersonville police said Evans is the owner of Cattle Traxx. He is accused of taking orders for more than $123,000 from 29 cattle ranchers without delivering the items.

Evans is being held on a $10,000 bond. He will appear in court next Friday.

Police asked anyone with information about this or any other crime to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.