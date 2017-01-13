Lawmaker seeks food stamp reform, restricting access to junk food

Thousands of Tennesseans rely on government assistance to put food on the table, but whether they should be prevented from products like soda and ice cream is up for debate.

Rep. Sheila Butt, R-Columbia, introduced a bill this week that would prevent people who use EBT cards, a way of accessing food stamps, from buying junk food. The bill says foods high in calories, sugar and fat, like junk food, could not be purchased, and businesses would not be allowed to sell junk food to EBT card users without a facing a fine.

The bill would ask for a waiver from the federal government to make changes to the state's EBT program. The USDA website lists the federal law stating junk food is still food and approved to buy on food stamps.

Butt said it's time for food stamp reform. She issued a statement saying in part:

Taxpayers are supporting unhealthy lifestyle choices on the front end and up paying for resulting health care costs on the back end. This is very counterproductive, counter intuitive and costly.

Butt's statement went on to say:

I go into convenience stores almost every day and see the most non-nutritional foods on the counters and in the aisles marked 'EBT Approved.' These are the same foods that we have banned from our children's lunch rooms.

Some people who use EBT cards told Channel 4 they understand why a lawmaker would want them to be healthier. However, some feel it's still restrictive.

"That's what it's for, as long as it's food, it shouldn't be their choice what I eat," said Madge Johnson, who uses an EBT card.

Johnson said she used to be homeless and now depends on food assistance to fill her fridge. She said sometimes processed food is the only option.

"We should be able to eat what we want to eat," Johnson said. "There are so many people, the homeless, who don't even have a stove. They don't have a place to eat. They've got to eat Vienna sausages out the can, potato chips or whatever."

Teon Lewis, who also uses an EBT card for food stamps, said her family doesn't eat a lot of junk food. Yet, she feels the prices of fresh food would have to come down, especially when budgeting for a family.

"I've got four girls, so when I go into the store and there's a table here with brownies for $1.99, but there's a set up here with fresh fruits and vegetables for $5 to $7, I'm going to pick the brownies," Lewis said.

Tennessee's SNAP and Families First programs both use EBT cards, and the Families First program gets cash benefits. Butt said she understands that cash can't be controlled, and those people with Families First would be able to buy junk food.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services, which oversees the EBT card program, said it's too early to comment, but it will analyze the legislation as it develops.

