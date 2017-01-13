Nashville singer won't let broken neck silence his songs

David Olney will soon turn 69. He broke his neck in a bad accident in October, but the show goes on.

Still recovering, Olney will hit the road next week with his guitar, back touring the country.

Olney doesn’t need lasers, a light show, or on-stage choreography to grab an audience’s attention.

“I mean, I’m not going to come out on a pogo stick or anything, so I look like what I look like,” Olney said. “But if it’s a crowd that’s never heard me before, I have to lay down the law right from the get go.”

He’s been laying down the law in Nashville for 40 years, singing and writing songs that makes the listener feel something.

If Olney’s gray hair make you think grandpa and nostalgia, his on-stage persona is plenty rock ‘n’ roll. His show attracts hundreds, not thousands, and that’s OK.

“In a small space, something large can come in, something overwhelming, something that has artistic value,” Olney said.

Olney tours the world, but Nashville is his home. He hopes people will look him up and stop on by one night.

“It’s like inviting somebody in for a meal. Hey, try the pimento cheese, it’s killer. I want people to go like that, you know. Try that Dave Olney, it’s really good,” he said.

