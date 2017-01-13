Tennessee lawmaker: No food stamps for ice cream, sodas

When it comes to helping the homeless, many people in Nashville want to, but they just don’t know the best way to go about it.More >>
Deputies are trying to find 38-year-old Samuel Cravens, who is wanted for several counts of child molestation in Indiana.
First Tennessee Park seemed to have hit a home run with baseball fans when it opened back in 2015, but some say it has struck out when it comes to the budget.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.
If you should need to go to the hospital, you would obviously expect your room to be clean. That's what one family assumed until they took a second look during a visit.
Dr. Carol Paris, one of several protesters arrested at President Donald Trump's rally in Nashville in March, was arrested again on Monday a protest in Washington D.C.
Police in Spring Hill will now have eyes in the sky during investigations. The department is joining hundreds across the country turning to drones as a public safety tool.
Michael Lee Alexander, the mystery man offered immunity in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo wrote a letter to News 4.
A black SUV crashed through the window of building in the Hill Center Tuesday morning. The driver and an employee of Pottery Barn sustained minor injuries.
A couple is claiming that vandals targeted them because of their Muslim faith. They say they don't feel safe in their own home. It happened in Murfreesboro where just last week, the local mosque was vandalized.
