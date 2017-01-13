Commission working to improve cold weather response plan for Nashville's homeless

The next time temperatures in the Midstate drop into the teens and low 20s, Metro officials say they'll be better prepared to help the homeless.

The Metro Homelessness Commission discussed Nashville's cold weather response plan at a meeting on Friday morning.

The commission has been using the same plan for the past three years. It's mostly based off the temperature outside, which does not include wind chill.

When it's 25 degrees or colder, bed capacity at shelters automatically increases and day hours are extended, which is considered a Level 2.

Level 3 is 19 degrees or colder, which means even more beds are added.

When shelters are 90 percent full, the commission steps in to figure out a solution.

"We all know when it gets cold. That's when we start really monitoring the weather and looking at the National Weather Service and wind chill, which is different from this plan. It is really looking at detailed predictions day by day," said Judy Tackett, who is on the commission.

The commission is meeting with community partners next week to talk about what worked during last week's cold snap and how they can improve.

